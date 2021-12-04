The Internet’s Most Terrifying Taco Bell Video

The Scariest Taco Bell Video on the Web

A new horror genre is sweeping the internet, led by a Taco Bell video that has left commenters in tears.

It’s titled “1 hour of silence randomly interrupted by the Taco Bell noise” and was originally uploaded to the Irridium video game channel.

For the duration of the video, the purple Taco Bell logo is displayed against a black background.

It’s dead silent, but there’s always the threat of a Taco Bell sound bite playing at any moment.

When it finally arrives, it’s just a simple clanging of a bell, as seen in all the fast food commercials.

The original uploader suggests playing it in the background during a Discord video chat while using a music bot to further confuse guests.

Commenters have shared their successes with this and other pranks.

Some people have opened the video in a separate tab and then forgotten about it, only to be startled by the sudden sound a few minutes later.

Others have sat, their heart rate inexplicably elevated by the anticipation, as they watched the timer tick away.

One commenter said, “Listening to this is scarier than any horror game.”

“You never know when the Taco Bell noise will come; all you can do is sit in silence, waiting.”

“Two and a half minutes in, I’m literally shaking and crying this is terrifying,” another person said, while a third person added, “I had this playing in my background by accident, and kept wondering where the sound was coming from.”

“Absolutely terrifying.”

This versatile video turns out to be just a small part of a growing genre of prank videos on YouTube.

Some of the other videos recommended on the side of the screen included “One Hour of Silence Broken Only by Random E sound effects,” which was accompanied by the EA Games logo, and “1 Hour of Silence occasionally broken by 21st century humor sound effects,” which was accompanied by an image of an Among Us video game character as the thumbnail.

Videos like this can be used in a variety of settings, both in person and online, but they appear to have been made specifically for use on Discord.

