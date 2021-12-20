The ‘Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?’ debate has just gotten a lot hotter thanks to Subway’s wild new item.

The ‘Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?’ debate has just become even more heated thanks to Subway’s wild new item.

The Subway menu is growing, and the most recent addition is almost certain to reignite the years-long debate over whether or not a hotdog is a sandwich.

With the introduction of Sub Dogs, which debuted on Subway menus in South Korea this month, the beloved sandwich chain appeared to take a stand on the debate.

Johnsonville Sausages are used in Sub Dogs, according to Chew Boom, and come in three different varieties.

The Johnsonville Sausage is topped with shredded cheese, mustard, and ketchup, as well as bell peppers, onions, pickles, and jalapeo slices, in the original Sub Dog.

All of those ingredients are included in the Double Cheese Sub Dog, along with a double portion of shredded cheese.

The Avocado Sub Dog is made with shredded cheese, avocado, ketchup, mustard, pickles, bell peppers, onions, and jalapeno slices on a Johnsonville Sausage.

Customers ordering the new Sub Dogs at participating Subway locations across South Korea can have their sandwiches served on their preferred bread for a limited time.

Sub Dogs are now sold in South Korean @SUBWAY locations.

Who’s up for a Subway glizzy? http://t.co/Nlcfl9ARWmpic.twitter.comSv19jLSDiP

The Sub Dogs are the latest development in the ongoing debate over whether or not hot dogs can be classified as sandwiches.

Eric Mittenthal, president of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, told AllRecipes that hot dogs are not sandwiches, adding, “If you go to a hot dog vendor and say give me a sandwich, they’ll look at you like you’re crazy.”

The hot dog is its own unique item that transcends the sandwich category, according to Mittenthal.

It defies categorization as a sandwich.

People enjoy debating us, but a hot dog is not a sandwich.”

But not everyone agrees with Mittenthal.

Even Merriam-Webster has weighed in, declaring hot dogs to be sandwiches.

The dictionary defines a sandwich as “two or more slices of bread or a split roll with a filling in between,” adding that “there is no sensible way around it…a hot dog is also a kind of sandwich.” It’s also worth noting that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines a sandwich as “a meat or poultry filling between two slices of bread, a bun, or a biscuit,”…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

Subway’s Wild New Item Just Made the ‘Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?’ Debate Even More Heated