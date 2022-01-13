The Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has blasted Bravo CEO Andy Cohen for preventing her from joining RHONJ.

The Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has slammed Bravo CEO Andy Cohen for blocking her from joining RHONJ.

The 34-year-old chastised the franchise executive for being “aggressive” in her refusal to accept her.

Snooki has reacted to RHONJ star Melissa Gorga’s claim on her podcast that Andy refuses to let her friend and fellow reality star Snooki join the Housewives cast.

After hearing what Melissa had to say, the host of Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast asked if she and Andy were still on good terms.

Snooki admitted that she thought their relationship was fine until he became adamant about his refusal to let her join RHONJ.

“I always had a good time with him, and we would go on his show and stuff like that,” she said on the podcast.

“But every time someone mentions me being on the Housewives, he’s like, ‘Not a chance!'”

She began to wonder if she did “something wrong” to make him dislike her so much now, according to the Jersey Shore star.

While the mother of three admitted that she has no desire to appear on RHONJ in the first place, she does not enjoy feeling as if there is a rift between her and Andy and that she is not allowed to participate in something.

Snooki stated, “I don’t want to be on the Housewives because it’s not my thing.”

“Things like drama and legal nonsense.”

“I’m just stopping by for a glass of wine before heading back to my apartment.”

“So, the show isn’t for me,” she continued, “but he’s so aggressive about it.”

‘No! Never!’ he says, and I say, ‘All right, calm down.'”

She revealed that she’d only ever want to do a “cameo here and there” but nothing more after host Danny pleaded with her to try to find a way to be on the Bravo series.

Snooki’s possible addition to the show has been rumored for years, with many fans believing she’d be a fantastic fit.

Melissa recently addressed the rumors on her On Display podcast, stating that her boss had no plans to allow it to happen.

Despite the fact that she and Snooki are “friends,” the mother-of-three claims that her boss Andy does not want her on the show.

Melissa remarked, “[He] gives her such a firm no.”

‘Don’t even say it,’ he says.

“Whenever I’d go to him and say, ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the corner,” she continued.

I think she’ll be perfect for this,’ and he…

