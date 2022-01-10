The jewelry worn by Duchess Kate in her 40th birthday portraits is a nod to Princess Diana and the Queen.

It’s all in the details! On her birthday, Duchess Kate presented Us with three stunning portraits, each of which included a special nod to Princess Diana or the Queen.

In the photos, the 40-year-old royal wore a number of stunning Alexander McQueen gowns, but it was her jewelry that stood out.

The Hold Still author looked stunning in her late mother-in-law’s Collingwood earrings and Three-Strand Pearl bracelet in the black and white photographs taken by Paolo Roversi.

Collingwood jewelers gave Princess Diana the diamond and pearl drop earrings as a wedding gift.

The mother of three has grown to love the pendants, wearing them to the Remembrance Day Service in November 2021 as well as numerous diplomatic receptions over the years.

The royal’s Three-Strand Pearl Bracelet, which was first designed for the Princess of Wales in 1988 by Nigel Milne, was spotted on her right wrist by style observers.

It’s quickly become one of Duchess Kate’s favorites, as she’s worn it on multiple occasions in recent months, including the G7 Summit’s Big Lunch initiative in June 2021 and Donald Trump’s state visit to London in June 2019.

Diana would have wanted her daughter-in-law to wear her late mother-in-law’s jewelry (including her stunning sapphire engagement ring!).

The late royal penned a “letter of wishes” before she died.

She outlined how she wanted her diamonds and gemstones divided in it.

“I would like you to divide my personal chattels between my sons and godchildren at your discretion,” she wrote, “the division being three quarters to my sons and one quarter to my godchildren.”

“I’d like you to distribute all of my jewelry to my sons’ share, so that their wives can have it or use it in the future.”

I’ll leave the jewelry division to your discretion.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to the Queen, despite Princess Diana’s jewelry taking center stage.

The duchess accessorized her red Alexander McQueen gown with the Queen’s Diamond Frame earrings for the glamorous portrait.

