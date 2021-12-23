The Joker And The Queen, Ed Sheeran’s new song, will be released next month.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift will collaborate on his new song The Joker And The Queen later this month.

ED Sheeran and Taylor Swift are both at the top of their game right now, so there’s no better time for them to collaborate again.

The duo is expected to aim for the top of the charts in 2022.

They’ve teased a duet of Ed’s next single, The Joker And The Queen, by dropping a series of hints.

For the better part of a decade, the megastars have been friends.

Taylor is known for dropping a slew of Easter eggs — slang for subtle hints — to tease what she’ll do next, and it appears she’s taught Ed how to do so as well.

Ed wore a biker jacket with a joker and a queen on the back in the video for Overpass Graffiti, the previous single from Equals.

Taylor’s name was embroidered above the queen on the patch.

At another point in the video, there’s a newspaper front page with her name on it, as well as Elton John, with whom he recently collaborated.

A headline in a second news article in the video reads: “Sheerio sleuths seeing the signs everywhere,” which is a bit like fiction becoming fact given that I’m now reporting on it.

“That is my next single, I’m super excited about it,” Ed said earlier this week of The Joker And The Queen.

“I’ve done a collaboration for it with someone I adore that will be released in the New Year.”

Taylor has topped the charts for the past eight albums, while Ed has been riding high thanks to the success of his latest album Equals, which includes the original solo version of the song.

They charted at No. 7 in 2012 with Everything Has Changed, despite the fact that their other collaborations, End Game and Run, were never released as singles.

Reuniting for this one feels like the best way to send them both back to No. 1.

If it comes out in the next few weeks, I’m hoping for a superstar stage performance of it at the Grammys or the Brit Awards.

Next year, it won’t be his only major collaboration.

He’s also working on a song with Camila Cabello, as I mentioned yesterday.

When asked about the singer, Ed, whose song Shape Of You became the first to reach 3 billion Spotify streams yesterday, said, “We did a song together that will come out next year.”

He’ll have another busy year ahead of him.

