The Jolly Green Giant Is Hot, According to Some Macy’s Parade Goers

The unconventional star of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has some viewers hot and bothered.

While some viewers thought the Jolly Green Giant float was “creepy,” others admired the mascot’s toned physique and apparent glow-up from previous years.

“There is no hotter fictional vegetable spokesman than the Jolly Green Giant,” one person tweeted during the parade, while another questioned, “Why is the Jolly Green Giant making me question my sexuality?” A third tweeted, “Um, you guys, the Jolly Green Giant can get it…”, while others joked that the Jolly Green Giant had been “yassified.”

The Jolly Green Giant was even mistaken for Donny Osmond and Colin Jost by some viewers.

“I’m overjoyed to see the Jolly Green Giant make another appearance.

But I hope Donnie Osmond is getting royalties for his image and likeness,” one person joked.

“Jolly green giant more like the jolly green hunk,” another Twitter user simply stated.

On top of the Green Giant float, a bigger star performed.

Following his win for Best New Male Artist at the Country Music Association Awards earlier this month, country singer Jimmie Allen took to the float to perform his hit song “Freedom Was a Highway” during the parade.

Allen, who competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars before Monday’s finale, gave an emotional speech about the win, thanking his late father for introducing him to country music.

“I spent my last (dollar)100 five years ago to watch Charley Pride perform on stage at the CMAs 50th, and I got to perform with him last year,” Allen said.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me.

I adore you, my wife.

My children, my mother is here.” Back in April, the singer made history by becoming the first Black musician to win the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

