The Jonas Brothers Are Nick Jonas’ The Voice Season 18 Advisors

Nick Jonas is keeping it in the family for his first time as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. E! News can reveal Nick will welcome his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, as his advisors in season 18.

Nick is serving as a coach for the first time in the 2020 season alongside returning faces Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. He previously served as an advisor for Christina Aguilera in season eight. Joe was Adam Levine‘s advisor in season 13. Joe also sat as a coach for The Voice in Australia and Nick appeared as a mentor for his team in 2018.

The rest of the advisors for the spring 2020 season will be revealed at a later date.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” Nick said in a statement when his involvement was announced in October 2019. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Nick joins a long list of who’s who in the music industry to serve as a coach. Past The Voice coaches include Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, president, of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement in October “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The Voice season 18 premieres in spring 2020 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)