The Jonas Brothers’ Children: The Next Generation is a Complete Guide

A Comprehensive Guide to the Children of the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers exploded onto the scene with their infectious pop hits in the early 2000s, and they were quickly followed by the next generation.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have all grown up and started their own families since then.

They were an ordinary family living in New Jersey before they formed the band of brothers.

Kevin Jonas’ parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, welcomed their first child, Kevin, in November 1987.

Joe and Nick, the couple’s sons, arrived in August 1989 and September 1992, respectively.

They welcomed Frankie Jonas — later dubbed “the Bonus Jonas” — in September 2000, just before the elder three began working on music together.

During the band’s meteoric rise to the top of the pop charts, they started delving into romantic relationships.

After meeting on an island vacation, the Celebrity Apprentice alum married Danielle Deleasa in December 2009.

“The date we met was May 23rd, and I recall it vividly.

July 2nd was our engagement date, and December 19th was our wedding date.

These aren’t things I remember because I’m a math whiz.

(I’m a musician, after all.) I remember them because they’re the three most important days of my life,” Kevin wrote in a December 2019 Instagram post commemorating their tenth anniversary.

“I guess not counting my birthday, because I wouldn’t have met Dani if I hadn’t been born.”

My ten-year wife.

My twelve-year-old best friend.

My life’s love.

I can’t express how wonderful it is to reflect on our journey together and see how far we’ve come! You help me see my true potential in everything.

Every day, you make me better, stronger, and show me what true love is.

So this is what I’m going to say to my best friend, my children’s mother, and my everlasting love.

This is just the start.”

Before welcoming their first Jonas cousin, the newlyweds starred in two seasons of their own E! reality TV show, Married to Jonas.

Alena was born in February 2014, and Valentina was born in October 2016. The couple lives in New Jersey.

“[We’re] very excited,” says the singer of “Cake by the Ocean.”

