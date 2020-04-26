The Jonas Brothers Share Their Quarantine Confessions and It Will Make You Love Them More

There’s more to the Jonas Brothers than fans knew!

On Friday night, the talented trio—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas—made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As of late, host Jimmy Fallon, has been giving his fans and viewers alike feel-good content with his At Home series. With everything going on in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s certainly what everyone needs

And last night was no different, when the brothers played a game of “quranatine confessions,” in which they shared embarrassing tidbits about their lives… in quarantine.

First reveal? “I talk to my dog like it’s a real person,” Jimmy read, as he pulled out a piece of paper from a jar. Naturally, the brothers and Fallon guessed that was Nick’s confession, considering he recently got a puppy with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

“I think it’s totally normal, and everyone should talk to their dogs to feel comfortable,” the 27-year-old star told the others.

With that comment, it didn’t take long for the rest of the group to shout and laugh, “It’s Nick. It’s definitely Nick!”

The singer admitted to speaking with his dog for “about 20 minutes” before realizing what he was doing.

Another confession? “I forgot to wear pants to my first Zoom meeting of the day,” one note read.

Guess who that person was: Kevin!

“I did forget to wear my pants…,” he admitted. “It’s true.”

Watch the video above to find out which Jonas Brother is a 90 Day Fiancé fan, who struggles to wear pants over sweatpants each day and more!