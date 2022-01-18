The Joss Whedon Controversy Is Explained: Why Is He Insulting ‘Justice League’ Stars Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher?

Why Is Joss Whedon Insulting ‘Justice League’ Stars Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher? Why Is Joss Whedon Insulting ‘Justice League’ Stars Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher?

Joss Whedon used to be at the pinnacle of Hollywood.

He was a part of major franchises like The Avengers, Justice League, and Firefly.

Several industry insiders, on the other hand, spoke out about Whedon’s toxic work environment habits.

He recently came forward to try to put the matter to rest.

Whedon had only dug himself deeper into a hole.

Here’s a look at the debate in more detail.

Audiences have chastised Whedon in the past for misogynistic storylines in films like Buffy and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with Whedon.

He called the filmmaker’s actions “gross” and “abusive.”

Charisma Carpenter, who plays Buffy on TV, recently spoke out about Whedon’s alleged bullying.

While she was pregnant, he would call her “fat” in front of coworkers and ask if she planned to “keep it.” Her Buffy co-stars quickly backed her up.

Meanwhile, Firefly writer Jose Molina claimed that Whedon boasted about making female writers cry during meetings, according to The Wrap.

“Casually cruel,” Molina said of Whedon.

Whedon threatened the Justice League’s Gal Gadot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon threatened to “harm” her career if she spoke out against a character decision in the film.

Whedon discussed the controversies on sets such as Justice League with New York Magazine.

He, on the other hand, dug himself a deeper hole.

Whedon vehemently denied many allegations, doubling down on his derogatory language directed at those who accuse him of toxic behavior.

The allegations apply to the majority of Whedon’s works.

Threats, abusing his power through his on-set relationships with women, and physically grabbing people after they ask him to let go are among them.

Whedon now considers Justice League to be “one of his greatest regrets in life.”

Whedon said of Gadot’s allegations, “I don’t threaten people.”

“Who does that? English isn’t her first language, and I’m a bit of a flowery speaker.”

With insulting remarks, Whedon continued to tear Fisher down.

Fisher’s screen time was cut for two reasons, according to him.

He first stated that the plot “logically made no sense,” and then added, “We’re dealing with a malevolent force.”

In both senses, we’re talking about a bad actor.”

Whedon also blamed his ex-wife for the negative reaction from fans.

“She mailed a letter…

