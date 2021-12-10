The jury in the Jussie Smollett case has reached a decision.

The jury has reached a decision in the Jussie Smollet case.

The former Empire star has been accused of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

According to ABC News, he was charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report, and the jury found him guilty on five of the six counts.

The conviction will most likely be sentenced at a later date.

On Tuesday, Smollet’s defense team rested their case, arguing that Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, the two other men charged in the case, lied about being friends who Smollet paid to help him carry out the phony attack plan.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated for three hours before returning on Thursday.

In 2019, Smollett claimed that two men attacked him on the street outside his Chicago apartment, forcing him to go to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police later charged him with fabricating the story, which he and his legal team strongly deny.

The state Attorney General initially dismissed the charges against Smollett, but new charges were filed after a judge ruled the prosecution’s decision was invalid.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Smollett’s attorneys filed the necessary paperwork with the state’s high court, requesting that the new indictment be dismissed due to double jeopardy.

They were not, however, successful in having the case dismissed.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped, and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” Smollett’s attorneys said in a statement.

On January 29th, Jussie was attacked by two people he couldn’t identify.”

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate public statements, causing an erroneous rush to judgment,” the statement continued.

“These unjust and unwarranted actions have harmed Jussie and many others.”

This entire situation serves as a reminder that proving a case in a court of public opinion is never a good idea.

That’s incorrect.

It serves as a reminder that a victim, in this case, Jussie Smollett, is entitled to dignity and…

Jussie Smollet Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict