The Kardashian Christmas card has evolved over the years, so take a look at how the family has changed.

APART from snow and carolers, the Kardashian Christmas card is one of the many things that people anticipate during the holidays.

Every year, the entire family gathers for a massive production of their well-known Christmas card.

Here’s how their holiday greetings have progressed over time:

Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim were all dressed up in matching plaid outfits for the holidays before they were famous, and even before Rob was born.

Khloe was three years old in this photo, while Kim was seven and Kourtney was nine.

The now-fifth-generation family dressed up for their holiday portrait, which was printed in black and white.

Kim, Kourtney, and Rob all appeared angelic and sweet, but Khloe’s sneaky smile stole the show!

Following the breakup of Robert and Kris, the famous lawyer was able to pose with his four children alone.

Khloe’s name was misspelled as Kohle in the iconic Christmas card, which has gone down in history.

Kris quickly moved on after her divorce from Robert, and she married Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, in a Christmas card.

Kris’ four children joined Caitlyn’s four children in posing with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle dressed as Santa Claus in the card.

The newly united family began to pose as leather-clad bikers for Christmas cards at this time.

The children were not on either of their parents’ sides, as if this demonstrated how close they had become.

The Kardashian-Jenner cards hosted a smaller group as Caitlyn’s children moved out and started their own families.

Kendall and Kylie had already made an appearance by this point, posing by the sea in white tank tops and blue jeans.

The Kardashian Christmas card has now expanded to include the women’s partners and kids.

Kourtney was joined by her boyfriend Scott Disick and their first child, Mason, for this very glamorous photoshoot.

Lamar Odom, Khloe’s first husband, stood close by in a dark suit.

By 2017, the Kardashian women had become the face of the Christmas card, dressed in their most casual attire.

Khloe had given birth to True, and Kourtney’s children were all grown up.

Kylie was absent from the card because she was expecting her first child at the time and wanted to keep it a secret.

The Kardashians didn’t send a Christmas card this year because Kim and Kourtney had resolved their major feud.

Because the two couldn’t come to an agreement on a schedule, the card was taken away.

During this time, Kanye and Kim posed with their kids…

