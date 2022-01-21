The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Winter Fashion Is Unrivaled — Here’s Proof

It’s a winter wonderland! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their sultry swimwear, but their winter wardrobe is equally enticing.

Because the reality stars have pretty much mastered how to dress in chilly temps, whether they’re sizzling on the slopes in stylish ski wear or bundled up in Balenciaga for trips to New York City.

Layers, layers, and layers are the secret they swear by.

For example, consider Kim Kardashian.

The actress showed off her ability to mix materials on Instagram earlier this month, wearing denim thigh high boots, black basics, and a brown knit coat.

Her accessory game was equally impressive, as she wore a furry bag and leather gloves.

When it comes to winter wear, Kylie Jenner follows a similar path, but she isn’t afraid to show a bare leg when she braves the elements.

Because, whether it was her fur coat and mini dress ensemble from February 2013 or her leather-on-leather maternity look from a chilly NYC night in November 2021, the beauty mogul is all about exposing a little skin — no matter the weather.

While their street style is deserving of a spot on your winter fashion inspiration board, their skiing style is equally impressive.

Kendall Jenner flaunted her stunning style on her first ski trip of the season.

She donned a chrome coat and hit the Aspen slopes.

And if her style from last year is any indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more puffers, boots, and ski pants in the coming months.

Even though Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has kept a low profile this winter, she has provided enough style inspiration in the past for Us to keep going.

She’s all about sleek and simple looks, from her Prada ski suit in January 2021 to her Moncler outfit in December 2020.

Although staying warm is important, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for stripping down in the snow.

Kourtney Kardashian first hit the slopes in March 2021, wearing nothing but a tiny bikini — and.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Kim! Kendall! The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Winter Style Is Unmatched — Here’s Proof