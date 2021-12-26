The Kardashian-Jenners are at their ‘low point,’ according to fans of ‘KUWTK.’

The Kardashian-Jenners are currently at their ‘low point,’ according to ‘KUWTK’ fans.

You may have your own thoughts on the Kardashians and the previous seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, there is a lot of speculation on the internet that the Kardashian-Jenners have hit a low point in their popularity.

Some fans predict a comeback, while others predict a long-term decline.

So, will the celebrity clan survive this potential lull, or are fans predicting a fall from grace based on the attention grabs they see?

Reddit threads reveal two distinct camps of thought.

This recent lull and lackluster response to the celebrity family’s goings-on, according to one group of KUWTK fans, is just that — a valley among several peaks and valleys of popularity.

The Kardashian-Jenners, according to this group, will also bounce back.

“I feel like this is their low point,” one fan writes, adding that “they always bounce back,” implying that they will remain relevant as long as people talk about them.

After the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, Kylie Jenner released the following statement:

“Travis and I are devastated and broken” pic.twitter.com4QwbRE2jjq

A different fan’s point of view might be more compelling.

The commenter writes, “This family has made a fortune off scandal and publicity.”

And it’s true that this family’s continued popularity is based on a slew of unpopular decisions, comments, and public displays.

Another emerging criticism from fans is that the family’s demise will be precipitated by this latest string of unpopular events.

And, based on recent headlines, the Kardashian-Jenners may have a lot more to deal with.

At Louis Vuitton’s (hashtag)VirgilWasHere show in Miami, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and Pharrell pay tribute to Virgil Abloh. https:t.corr1ATOCyUspic.twitter.comPHMyctQWR3

Whether you believe the Kardashian-Jenners are in the midst of a temporary or permanent downward spiral, no one can deny that they are at a low point right now.

Khloé Kardashian was in hot water in April, according to the Mirror, for allegedly lying to fans about her edited snaps.

Add in the end of the family’s hit show, KUWTK; Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye; and the family’s recent uninspiring and mediocre business ventures, and it’s clear that the Kardashians are slipping into a permanent state of bad publicity.

The family was also deeply affected by the recent Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie Jenner expressed her condolences on Instagram…

