The Kardashian-Jenners reveal the title of a new Hulu show in the first trailer.

All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters returned for a sneak peek at their upcoming reality show. Find out what it’s called below.

This is your first look at the Kardashians’ new show, according to the Bible.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have ended after 20 seasons, but our favorite family is still keeping fans updated.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, the Kardashian-Jenners gave fans a sneak peek at their new reality show.

The Kardashians is the title of the show.

In a new teaser, Hulu wrote, “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.”

“Happy New Year, everyone,” the sisters said in unison in the clip, dressed in muted tones for NYE.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wore beige blazers to match; Kourtney Kardashian wore a white corset dress; Kendall Jenner went dark in a chocolately ensemble; Khloe Kardashian looked cozy in a turtleneck; and Kylie Jenner cradled her baby bump in a body-hugging tan dress.

After welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018, she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott this year.

Hulu teased, “The Countdown Begins.”

“The Kardashian Jenner family brings their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives,” according to the official synopsis.

“New year, new beginnings,” Khloe captioned the video, while Kris captioned it with, “We’ll see you soon.”

According to the latest look, all of the KarJenner sisters will be involved in The Kardashians.

“This is the next chapter,” Kris explained previously.

Fans want us to be who we are, and they’ve been emotionally invested in our show since the beginning, just like we are.

The fans will be ecstatic to see us continue on our journey.

I can’t reveal too much about what’s to come, but spoiler alert: we’re going to look amazing.”

Watch the teaser above and scroll down to see some of the most memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments.

Remember when Khloe was on her way to jail and Kim couldn’t stop taking selfies?

Kris famously said, “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.”

It’s hilarious!

Kris Jenner showing up at Kim Kardashian’s sultry pole dancing class: classic!

When Khloe needed her lady parts waxed, she went to…

