‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Reveals Release Date, Show Details, and Teaser for New Reality Series

Hulu Announces New Reality Series ‘The Kardashians’ With Release Date, Show Details, and Teaser

The Kardashians’ absence has left a void on television.

However, the famous family will return in the near future with a new show that will be available exclusively on Hulu.

The Kardashians was announced by the streaming service in February.

The release date, show details, and other information will be revealed.

Starting April 14, The Kardashians will air on Thursdays.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were all dressed up for the announcement, which was accompanied by a short teaser video.

The synopsis reads, “The family you know and love returns with a brand new series, giving you unprecedented access to their lives.”

“Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie return to reveal the truth behind the headlines.”

This series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love andamp; life in the spotlight, from the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs.”

Showrunner Danielle King, Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones will serve as executive producers for the series.

What is the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Birth Order?

An insider revealed to Us Weekly in October what viewers can expect from the new show.

“The new show will feature the entire family,” the source said, “but Kim, Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian], and Kris [Jenner] will be on it the most.”

“There’s a big emphasis on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the previous season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians].”

They’re trying to make [the new show]political.”

Family had recently begun filming and had more creative control than on their hit E! series, according to the insider.

The insider continued, “It’s a completely different concept.”

“It’s sexier, and they’ve only recently begun filming.”

To keep it a surprise for fans, they’re going to try to keep filming as low-key as possible.”

Before its cancellation in 2021, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired for 20 seasons.

After years of living in front of cameras, Kardashian West told Grazia magazine that she and her family were simply ready for a break.

“This was all of our dreams come true,” she explained.

“We never expected to make it to season two.”

We’ve reached number twenty now.

We all need a break from time to time.”

