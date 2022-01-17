The key to living a long life, according to Betty White, is to avoid eating “anything green.”

Betty White’s longevity secret is to avoid eating “anything green.”

Betty White managed to squeeze in one more joke before her death on New Year’s Eve 2020.

The 99-year-old actor was known for her dry wit, and now she’s had her last laugh.

White was set to turn 100 on January 17th, and she passed away just days after People Magazine featured her on its cover with the headline “Betty White at 100.”

White would have had a good laugh at the magazine printing so many incorrect covers, but in her last interview, she gave the world even more comedy gems.

According to People, White claimed that not eating “anything green” was her secret to living a long life.

White’s illustrious career began in 1939.

She was only 17 at the time.

Those early roles were unremarkable.

Some of White’s early roles were not even credited, according to IMDb.

In the 1950s, she got her big break on the television show Life with Elizabeth, in which she played the titular role and apparently impressed.

Her career took off from there, and she’s never looked back.

Rose in The Golden Girls, which she landed in 1992 and was already a legend, is one of her most well-known roles today.

The Golden Girls was timeless and brave, just like White herself, when she joined Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty at the age of 70 to tackle social issues that no one was talking about.

White revealed how she reached the age of 99 in a recent interview with People.

She doesn’t eat green food, according to White.

That means no vegetables or salads for you.

Obviously, it was a joke, but perhaps not a particularly good one.

Even though no doctor would recommend it, White continued to consume vodka and hot dogs in a 2018 interview.

White also stated that her optimism has kept her going.

She was relieved to have made it to the age of 99 in relatively good health.

She told People, “I’m so fortunate to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

If White had a secret to living a long life, she didn’t tell People about it.

It’s impossible to say how White lived to be 99.

Not only did White live nearly a century, but she was also relatively healthy and active until…

