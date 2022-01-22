The Kids of HGTV Hosts: Christina Haack, Erin Napier, and Other Stars’ Families

Christina Haack, Erin Napier, and Other HGTV Hosts’ Kids: A Guide to Their Families

Christina Haack, Ben and Erin Napier, and other HGTV stars aren’t just interested in making other people’s homes feel like home; they’re also very family-oriented in their own lives.

Even though Chip and Joanna Gaines are no longer on HGTV, they made sure to give fans a glimpse into their personal lives while on the network.

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars tried to include their five children in as many projects as they could over the years, as parents of five children.

“Chipping with kids is like business — there’s never too many,” Joanna joked to Willie Geist in October 2019, two years after the crafty couple announced they were leaving HGTV. “I’m like, ‘Chip, I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with kids.”

“I just think we can keep having them!” he says. “I think Chip just enjoys a full plate.”

In July 2021, Joanna revealed that she’s learned the value of taking time out of her busy schedule to reset and be present with her children.

“Now that I’m more aware of my mind and emotional state, I realize, ‘Oh, I’m running low.’

During an interview with Salesforce Presents Stories of Resilience: A Conversation With Chip and Joanna Gaines on Finding Inspiration, she said, “I need to pull back.”

“I have to get in the garden, I have to get with the kids,” she says.

With their daughters, Helen and Mae, Ben and Erin, who cohost HGTV’s Home Town, are a little more private.

Out of an abundance of caution, the couple has chosen to keep their children’s faces off social media.

In 2020, Erin explained on Instagram, “It’s an awful feeling to have millions of people pick apart an image of your baby’s face.”

“We are her image’s defenders.”

Our lives would be empty without Helen, and we’d have nothing to talk about.

She’s here, and we’re proud of her.

Her likeness, on the other hand, is ours to safeguard and decide when it’s appropriate to share; no one else’s.

That’s our personal preference, and not everyone shares it.”

The star of Ben’s Workshop: Hometown told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

