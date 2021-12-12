The ‘Kill List Party’ Sequence in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is explained by the writer of the show.

The ‘Kill List Party’ Sequence in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is explained by the show’s writer.

Dexter: New Blood is, unsurprisingly, already quite dark.

Dexter’s life is turned upside down when Harrison shows up at his house.

When Harrison appears to stop a school shooter from carrying out his revenge, he becomes a hero at his school.

Harrison is invited to a high school party in his honor in episode 5.

Executive Producer Scott Reynolds sat down with Dexter: New Blood writer Veronica West to discuss the complicated and confusing scene.

Harrison befriends a boy named Ethan who is bullied by jocks at his high school in Dexter: New Blood.

Following an incident at school, their friendship quickly deteriorates.

Ethan allegedly told Harrison about his plans to shoot down his school bullies.

Ethan then attacked Harrison, forcing him to slash his leg.

Dexter believes the blood splatter tells a different story, but Harrison is regarded as a hero by everyone in town.

Zach, the jock, arrives to take Harrison to a party.

Ethan’s “kill list” included all of the guests’ names, and Harrison is their savior and honored guest.

During the party, a lot happens, and the writers planned everything out.

Harrison Morgan is a character in the film Harrison Morgan.

He retains a great deal of information.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, writer Veronica West discussed creating the “kill list party” scene with Executive Producer Scott Reynolds.

“It felt like a genuine high school moment.”

Dexter doesn’t believe Harrison’s story about the incident with Ethan, so he’s had a fight with his father,” West said.

“I think what was cool about breaking this season was getting to explore what it’s like growing up in this day and age.”

West spoke about her desire to express the jaded feeling of this generation, which has inherited the disasters of climate change and has become desensitized to death and murder.

“In the party scene, you have to do it justice.

It can’t just be red Solo cups, beer, and raunchy dancing.”

Harrison is a heavy drinker and drug user who, in a vulnerable moment, tells Audrey the truth about his father’s identity.

West told executive producer Scott Reynolds, “You guys kept it really personal and individual and his [Harrison’s] point of view.”

“It was always about what it was all about…

