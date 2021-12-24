Brandon Flowers of The Killers discusses recharging his batteries and winning our album of the year award with his album Pressure Machine.

Brandon Flowers of the Killers discusses recharging his batteries and winning our album of the year award for Pressure Machine.

“Winning the SFTW album of the year award means a lot to us,” Brandon Flowers says.

“It’s good,” he says.

Just a year after The Killers’ synth-pop Imploding The Mirage, this stunning seventh studio album was born out of the lockdown when the singer was reflecting on his childhood in Nephi, Utah.

Pressure Machine became their seventh No. 1 when it was released in August.

It’s number one in a row.

The Las Vegas band went for a more roots-driven Americana sound, with real-life stories and soundbites from Nephi residents interspersed throughout the album to add authenticity.

“The pandemic has given everyone, including myself, more time to reflect.”

“This album definitely began to bloom out of that,” Flowers explains.

“We didn’t expect or plan for chart-topping success, but we’ll take it anyway.”

You still want people to enjoy it and be influenced by it in a positive way.

“And a part of me still wishes I could be on the radio like Bono.”

And that will never change.

For this album, we attempted to stay true to my vision.”

Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr, guitarist Dave Keuning, and bassist Mark Stoermer, along with returning members guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer, formed The Killers nearly two decades ago, naming themselves after a fictional band featured in a New Order video for the song Crystal.

On Pressure Machine, Flowers and Vannucci reunite with Keuning, but Stoermer is absent.

“This year, Dave has been playing the majority of the gigs, which has been fantastic,” says Flowers, a father of three.

It’s a bit like a revolving door, and so far it’s worked out well.

We were able to coordinate our schedules and get what we needed done.

“There’s nothing tying you down when you first join the band, so you become a gang.”

As people start having families and move to different states, it becomes more difficult.

But I’m confident that we’ll figure out a way to make it work.”

With its powerful storytelling and cinematic soundscape, Pressure Machine was able to attract new fans.

Flowers says, “This album was as much a surprise for us as it was for other people.”

“We’re still trying to process everything and figure out what comes next.”

We’re very proud of it, and it has taught us a lot.

“To be honest, we didn’t expect this record to be a big hit.

This helps to relieve some of the stress.

We just wanted to make sure you were aware of the situation…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.