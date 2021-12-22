The Korean drama ‘XX’ is a must-see for busy fans looking for a quick and exciting story.

The K-Drama ‘XX’ is a must-see for busy fans looking for a quick and exciting story.

Korean dramas are available in a variety of flavors to appeal to any fan.

Short-season dramas, long-season sitcoms, and 16-episode dramas are all uncommon in Korea.

Fans who want to watch a new drama but don’t have the time to watch an entire episode or season will enjoy the XX K-drama.

Possible love, ex-best friend drama, and an intriguing setting are all part of the 2020 web drama.

K-dramas have frequently followed the golden rule of a single season of 16 episodes.

However, K-dramas such as The Witch’s Diner and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim defied the rule by having either a short season or episodes that lasted less than 20 minutes.

The XX K-drama is a perfect combination of the two.

The length of the K-drama is determined by the platform on which it is watched.

XX has a five-episode storyline on Viki, whereas V Live has a 10-episode season.

This is due to the episodes’ length.

Each XX episode is 50 minutes long on Viki.

V Live, on the other hand, cuts the storyline and shortens the episode to 25 minutes to make for a longer season.

Youtube has a lot of XX K-dramas.

In either case, both versions of the K-drama are ideal for fans looking for a quick fix.

Yoon Na-na (Ahn Hee-yeon) works as a friendly bartender at XX, a speakeasy bar. She dreams of saving enough money to buy the bar, but her dream is dashed when her ex-best friend reappears in her life.

Lee Roo-mi (Hwang Seung-eon) is Na-na’s former best friend and comes from a wealthy family.

When Roo-mi is unable to locate a suitable location for her own bar, she purchases XX and decides to keep Na-na as the head bartender.

Na-na hasn’t been in a relationship since her ex cheated on her with Roo-mi, so fans can expect drama between the two characters.

Park Dan-hee (Bae In-hyuk), a former athlete whose career was cut short due to an accident, adds some potential romance to the mix.

After being inspired by Na-na’s enthusiasm for the job, he works as a bartender at XX.

He is secretly in love with her.

Hani, also known as Ahn Hee-yeon, is a South Korean actor

