The lack of social media presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be hurting their popularity, according to a royal expert.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of social media presence may be hurting their popularity.

Many royals have used social media to interact with fans and promote their work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, prefer to keep their personal lives private and do not use these platforms.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity may suffer as a result of this.

Harry and Meghan launched their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in April 2019.

They were still full-time royals, so the Instagram page would highlight their work and promote causes close to their hearts.

The page had one million followers five hours and 45 minutes after its launch.

At the time, it was a Guinness World Record.

K-pop star Kang Daniel previously held the record, reaching one million followers in 11 hours and 36 minutes.

However, Harry and Meghan no longer hold the record, as some celebrities have gained one million followers in under an hour.

Nonetheless, the Sussexes’ Instagram page was quite popular at the time.

Hundreds of thousands of people liked most of their posts.

Every time the couple posted a video, it received millions of views.

When Harry and Meghan retired as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States, they were no longer permitted to use the Sussex Royal brand.

As a result, the couple has stopped posting on the account, though they have yet to create a new public page for fans to follow.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kensington Royal account has lost 700,000 Instagram followers in a year, while Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal account has gained 1 million new followers.

When Harry and Meghan have something to say, they usually do so on the website of their charity, Archewell.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, the Sussexes may be losing popularity due to their lack of social media presence.

Sean said in a YouTube video, “As you know, Harry and Meghan decided to block social media.”

“They didn’t want to get involved because they believed it was tainted, as they claimed, and that there were too many drawbacks.”

However, as they are now discovering, their popularity has plummeted as a result of their absence from social media.”

Sean made the comparison between the Sussexes and Prince William…

