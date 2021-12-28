According to a’struggling’ tenant, the landlord’s generous gesture was his ONLY Christmas gift.

According to a “struggling” tenant, the landlord’s thoughtful gesture was his ONLY Christmas gift.

Although Christmas is referred to as the “happiest time of the year,” it can also be stressful, exhausting, and financially draining.

This “struggling” tenant has now proudly displayed his landlord’s thoughtful gesture, explaining that it was exactly what he needed this Christmas.

Instead of giving him something he wouldn’t use, the landlord halved his tenant’s rent, saving him £327 ((dollar)440, and then revealed everything in a note left under his door.

It reads, “Season’s greetings and best wishes for the coming year.”

“I figured the best Christmas gift for you would be to waive half of your January rent,” Chris says.

So, just pay (dollar)440 at the end of the month.

The renter gushed about the gesture on Reddit, saying, “I didn’t get any gifts for Christmas except from my landlord.”

He is completely unaware of my recent struggles.”

On Facebook, the gift received 100,000 likes, with many people complimenting the landlord in the comments section.

“It’s been a trying year for us all,” one said.

“I’m glad you got some time off.”

One person wrote, “Nice to see some common decency out there,” while another said, “Nice to see some common decency out there.”

A third reader said, “I hope you can get the help you need.”

“It’s been a trying year for many!”

A fourth person commented, “That’s pretty awesome.”

I’d love for that to happen to me.”

In other news, here’s what your other half’s Christmas present REALLY means – and it’s bad news if it’s lingerie.

And here’s what you can do with your unwanted Christmas gifts, including regifting and selling them online.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy