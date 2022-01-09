The Language of Love (Channel 4) with Davina McCall is as deep as a two-week tan.

Channel 4’s latest matchmaking venture pairs Spanish and British singles as they attempt to overcome a language barrier – it’s like Love Island, but with more lost in translation.

According to an expert (my wife), depth and drama are key factors in a good dating show, which is why she prefers Married at First Sight Australia to Love Island.

The Language of Love, Channel 4’s latest attempt at matchmaking, has all the trappings of the latter, including a Spanish villa, a pool around which to pose in skimpy swimsuits, and the requirement of selecting a partner with whom to experiment.

However, unlike Love Island, there is no cash prize, and the duration is a manageable fortnight rather than a life-sucking two months.

The gimmick here is that the boys and girls – six from the United Kingdom and six from Spain – don’t speak each other’s language.

“Can physical chemistry overcome the language barrier?” says presenter Davina McCall.

The mutual attraction between Akonne, an MMA fighter from Birmingham, and Kimy, a medical student from Tenerife, didn’t need a dictionary; within seconds of meeting, Kimy was running her hands over Akonne’s six-pack.

Geordie Arran wondered if having three children at the tender age of 26 might put off the “sexy seoritas.” Luke from Essex (“my chat can win any girl over”) felt at an understandable disadvantage.

Things appeared to be more difficult for the three British women, particularly Tracey, who appeared irritated that the “seor” of her dreams seemed to prefer single mother Thalia.

The cultural differences were perhaps even more difficult to navigate: Cristobal from Cádiz serenaded Thalia, who remarked, “We’re more used to blokes singing ‘Wonderwall’ in a bar at one a.m.” Meanwhile, the Spanish men seemed perplexed by a British willingness to fart in public.

The stilted conversation and misunderstandings are familiar to anyone who has experienced a holiday romance or friendship, and Davina’s co-host, a Spanish TV personality named Ricky Merino, was on hand with translations – but the language barrier was a novelty that quickly felt pointless.

A snippet from the second episode’s end credits hinted at the type of drama that dating-show experts apparently demand, but the show is as shallow as a two-week tan so far.