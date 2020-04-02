The last days of Barneys, and the end of the strange and fascinating windows that began with Warhol | ICON Design

Another cultural icon of Manhattan has just closed its doors forever. Barneys, the department store Symbol of New York sophistication, they were swallowed up this February by internet sales and rising rental prices, after filing for bankruptcy last August. Not only one of the first temples of mass consumption disappears. Its closure marks the end of the era of showcases that put contemporary art before the eyes of passers-by before it entered museums.

“Everything must go,” announced raucous black, red, and yellow posters that had nothing to do with Barneys’ legacy of distinction. The Last Days of the 660 Madison Avenue Flagship of NY they were a ceremony of decline. The scene was reminiscent of the emptying of the mansions of the great New York fortunes ruined by the stock market crash of 1929.

“This is an incredible show, I have bought here all my life, my parents were already customers, this is history,” lamented an neighbor from the Upper East Side, while knitting sitting on a sofa on the first floor. Around him, employees removed Moroccan rugs, which, along with fur coats and jewelry, were the last products available to bargain hunters. Only three shop assistants dressed in their best finery maintained dignity while the dismantling took place.

Barney Pressman poses at the door of the first Barneys store in Chelsea, which opened in 1923, after pawning his wife’s engagement ring. | Barneys

The small men’s clothing store founded in 1923 by Barney Pressman, after pawning his wife’s engagement ring, over the years he became a mecca for anyone who was or wanted to be someone. Her male child, Fred pressman, inherited the business in the 1950s and first introduced designers like Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre cardin Y Giorgio Armani.

Margaret Thatcher ‘Dominatrix’, one of Doonan’s most celebrated storefronts. | Simon Doonan

The third in the line of succession, Gen PressmanIn the 1970s and 1980s, she transformed the first Chelsea store into a kind of Studio 54 shopping where clients like the singer Cher or the painter Jean-Michele Basquiat They went up and down the stairs designed by Andree Putman looking for models Azzedine Alaïa or Jean Paul Gaultier. The true cultural revolution of Barneys began then in its windows with the help of Andy Warhol and its advertising director, Glenn O’Brien, the maximum promoter of the punk bourgeoisie and irreverent of the downtown New Yorker.

‘Andy, the social mariosa’, a Doonan design that pays tribute to one of the first artists to ‘invade’ the windows of the department store at parties – “Warholidays” – from 2006. | Getty

In 1975, Warhol launched one of his famous predictions: “All department stores will become museums, and all museums will become department stores.” The first happened before the second. The great exponent of Pop Art forged the mutually beneficial alliance between art and commerce at a time when the creators became celebrities and its works, exchange currency for investors. Coincidence caused the closure of Barneys to coincide with the 33rd anniversary of his death.

Before his works entered the museums, Warhol exhibited in the windows of the Tiffanys jewelry store and that of the late Bonwit Teller, both on Fifth Avenue, along with artists such as John Rauschenberg or James Rosenquist. They were led there by the showcase design pioneer and vice president of jewelry at Breakfast with diamonds, Gene Moore, who died in 1998. His influence was definitive to turn the windows of New York into an unmissable spectacle.

‘Flyer’ announcing the closure of the department stores, 97 years after its opening. | Barneys

“At four in the morning some of those showcases become a strange kingdom of fairies, of spindly goddesses all paralyzed as they rush to the party, plunge into the pool, slide into the sky in a billowing blue negligee “described the legendary 88-year-old journalist Gay talese. Commercial institutions such as Peck & Peck, Saks or Bergdorf Goodman replicated the idea.

But it was Barneys that will go down in history thanks to its charismatic creative director and today television star Simon Doonan. In 1986, at the age of 34, this English designer landed in the warehouses from the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum, where he worked for the iconic publisher of Vogue Diana Vreeland. “Being good at business is the most fascinating type of art,” he wrote in his memoirs. Confessions of a window dresser, published in 2001, undoubtedly influenced by the thinking of Warhol, who in Andy Warhol’s philosophy (1975) wrote: “Making money is art, and work is art, and a good business is the best art.”

‘Barneys till I’m dead’ (‘Barneys till I’m dead’), the controversial and premonitory campaign that covered the facade of the magazine ‘High Snobiety’ and the advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy. | Barneys

Doonan’s imagination – sharper in artistic creation than in writing – turned Barneys’ shop windows into a fantastic world where fashion mingled with politics, music, and social criticism. The mannequins were his weapon to put all kinds of celebrities on the windows, who were delighted to see them and collaborated with him on numerous occasions. Got into Margaret Thatcher in a dungeon dressed as dominatrix, Nancy Reagan starred in the 1989 Christmas storefront after leaving the White House, Madonna she appeared lying on a couch surrounded by gold, Magic Johnson appeared in 1991 after announcing he was HIV positive, and even captured the moment when Anna Wintour got his job in Vogue in 1988.

Simon Doonan surrounded by mannequins, like in a story by Gay TAlese. | Getty

“It felt like we were creating theater, because in those days fashion was leading, it influenced music, in movies, in art, it was the driving force behind everything,” Pressman recalled in an interview for the magazine. WWD. Following the success of the Chelsea showcases, Barneys brought the concept to its flagship off Madison Avenue when it opened in 1993, paying the most expensive rent in town. Three years later, he declared bankruptcy, which caused the progressive withdrawal of the founding family. It was the first sign that consumer habits were changing, but warehouses overcame the slump.

Eccentricity against minimalism

One of Doonan’s last acts of rebellion was dedicating one of his windows to the eccentric world of Coney Island amusement park, when the minimalism of the nineties began to transform stores into white and aseptic spaces. Little by little, Barneys windows were adapting to the sobriety of the 21st century until its departure in 2010.

2011 year-end showcase designed in collaboration with Lady Gaga. | Getty

His substitute, Dennis Freedman, also executive vice president of the company, led the transition to a cleaner image for the next six years. His work was more like that of an art commissioner than that of a window dresser. Mixed sculptures of Louise Bourgeois with pieces of clothing from the archive Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons. And it was associated with artists like Alex Katz, David Hockney, Rob Pruitt or the photographer Steven meisel. In the episode of celebrities musicals, had the collaborations of Nick cave, Lady Gaga Y Jay Z, among others.

Giant heads of the magazine ‘Talk’, in 1999. | Simon Doonan

Upon leaving in February 2017, the image of Barneys was transferred to its Design Director Matt Mazzuca with the aim of immersing yourself in the digital world. Thus came the windows full of immersive experiences such as the 360-degree video, recorded by Samsung in collaboration with the dancers of Martha Graham’s company. The latest campaign by the magazine High Snobiety and the advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy covered the facade with a foreboding sign: “Barneys until I die.”

‘Freedom’, one of the good wishes for the 2014 holidays that Barneys displayed in their windows, along with ‘Love’ or ‘Health’. | Getty

His ghost will live in a corner of his former rival on Fifth Avenue, Saks, who has acquired his name to dedicate a section to him. The last day of Barneys, in front of the empty windows, Talese He had stopped in front of a traveling food cart. Impeccable, dressed in a brown fur coat, shiny shoes, his classic hat and a red scarf on his shoulders. “Have you come to see the closure of Barneys?” “Ah, but what is Barneys closing today?”, He answers without giving it much importance and then adds: “Do you want a puppy?”

Storefronts with living mannequins in 2010. In each window, dedicated to a decade, a couple of students from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) competed with their window dressing (or scenery) for a prize of $ 4,000. | Getty

Isabel Marant’s window at Barneys, during the World Fashion Windiw Displays, in the spring of 2015. | Getty