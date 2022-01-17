The Late Host Bob Saget is Honored on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

America’s Funniest Home Videos is paying tribute to one of its own.

During the show’s Sunday night episode, host Alfonso Ribeiro helped pay tribute to the late host and legendary comedian Bob Saget with a video compilation of some of his best moments while hosting the long-running television series.

“This week, the world lost a legend, as you’ve probably heard.

And AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said before introducing the clip at the top of the show.

“To this day, Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV.”

Without his distinct sense of humour, the show would not have been the same.

It’s been an honor for me to keep Bob’s torch burning brightly,” he added.

“Look back at Bob as Bob.”

The clip included clips from Saget’s time on AFV, as well as a look at the show’s 20th anniversary special, which featured a conversation between Saget and Tom Bergeron, who took over as host in 2001.

America’s Funniest Home Videos asked fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in the caption that accompanied the YouTube video compilation, a cause that became close to Saget’s heart after his sister, Gay, died of the disease.

“He was a champion of the scleroderma community for more than 30 years, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure,” the caption said.

“Bob was unsurpassed in his generosity and commitment to the SRF’s mission, and he will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness, and enormous heart.”

Saget died in January at the age of 65.

From 1990 to 1997, 9, was the home of AFV for eight seasons.

In 1998, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes took over, followed by Bergeron in 2001, and Ribeiro in 2015.

Saget was previously honored by Ribeiro in a heartfelt post written shortly after his untimely death.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star wrote on Instagram, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today.”

“In the early 1990s, when the show first aired, I had the pleasure of meeting him.”

