The Latest Episode of Euphoria Is a Huge Letdown

Rue’s mother tries to stage an intervention in episode five of season two of Euphoria, but she isn’t giving up easily.

This story contains spoilers for Euphoria season two, episode five.

In Euphoria, Sam Levinson is known for blending different styles, frequently mixing comedy and drama to tell the stories of the high schoolers.

However, the episodes have become increasingly chaotic in season two of the HBO series, and episode five is no exception.

We expected Rue (Zendaya) to wake up in a hospital bed after the previous episode ended with her hallucinating her father and being held captive by Labrinth in a church.

Some speculated that Rue had died, as it was a beautiful moment that seemed to symbolize a shift in her addiction.

You won’t get any answers in the first five minutes of the show.

Instead, Rue’s mother, Leslie (Nika King), confronts her about her relapse.

Though Rue initially accuses Gia (Storm Reid) of snitching, Leslie reveals that Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) were the ones who informed her about the pill suitcase.

Rue screams, “You don’t understand mom, this isn’t my suitcase.”

“This is a disaster.”

In her search for the drugs, which have already been flushed down the toilet, she destroys the house, breaking down doors, smashing furniture, and threatening her sister, as Jules and Elliot watch from the other room.

For the first time, Jules appears to realize the full extent of Rue’s addiction.

Rue eventually agrees to let her mother and sister drive her to rehab, but she changes her mind as they approach a red light.

This is the point at which the show takes a turn that is neither funny nor interesting.

She gets out of the car in the middle of the street and runs through neighborhoods until she arrives at the Howard house, where Lexi (Maude Apatow) opens the door and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), and Suze (Alanna Ubach) greet Rue, who is a sweaty mess because she’s already going through withdrawals.

Suze, despite her cool demeanor, ends up calling Rue’s mother while…

