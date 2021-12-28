The latest Meghan Markle news: Harry ‘could host The Late Late Show,’ and the Duchess of Sussex could receive £1.5 million after a privacy battle.

Meghan Markle’s latest news: Harry ‘could host The Late Late Show,’ and the Duchess of Sussex could be awarded £1.5 million following her privacy battle.

MEGHAN Markle’s three-year High Court privacy battle could result in a payout of more than £1.5 million.

The Mail on Sunday has admitted that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright case against the newspaper’s publisher for printing excerpts from a letter she wrote to her estranged father, and has agreed to pay “financial remedies.”

Her legal costs were estimated to be £1.5 million, with her team demanding half be paid within 14 days. However, Lord Justice Warby ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of more in the future.

The news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be having a great time in California.

Meghan’s friend told PEOPLE that she has been “gearing up for the holidays” and that the couple is “loving life in California.”

For the most up-to-date news and gossip on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

The study looked at Google Trends data for major Royal weddings over the past 16 years to see which couple’s wedding sparked the most interest online.

In April 2011, when Prince William and Kate Middleton married at Westminster Abbey, search volume for ‘Royal wedding’ soared to 1487 percent of the average, outstripping all other Royal weddings on the list.

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sparked a 203 percent higher spike in searches for ‘Royal wedding’ than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, on the other hand, has sparked the third-largest increase in searches.

During Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding ceremony in April 2005, searches for ‘royal wedding’ increased by 1233 percent. Because it was the couple’s second marriage, the couple had a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall before receiving a marriage blessing at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

After triggering alarms and being seen on CCTV, armed police apprehended the 19-year-old intruder at 8.30 a.m.

The Met was said to have taken on the investigation because the suspect was apprehended within the grounds, as well as the seriousness of the break-in.

The intruder did not enter any buildings, according to police, and “security processes were activated within moments of the man entering the grounds.”

After doctors deemed him unfit to be dealt with over the break-in, the teen was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Meghan joined US TV host Ellen DeGeneres on the couch for her self-titled show in her second major TV appearance.

The duchess made a few surprising revelations, as well as participating in a cringeworthy prank that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.