The latest Meghan Markle news is that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have ditched their private jet in favor of ‘copying’ Kate Middleton’s commercial flight.

The latest Meghan Markle news is that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have ditched their private jet in favor of ‘copying’ Kate Middleton’s humble commercial flight.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are changing the way they travel across the United States, as they were photographed on November 13 returning to California after a three-day trip to the East Coast.

The royal couple was reportedly photographed on their way back to Los Angeles from New York on a commercial flight.

They had taken a private jet in the previous months.

The move follows in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate, who are known to take commercial flights with their families on vacations abroad.

“Ok this might sound unbelievable and I couldn’t get a good picture and I get [sic]you can say this could literally be anyone….BUT….Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night,” a passenger wrote on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

“We were delayed for about 20 minutes past our scheduled departure time, and they snuck into the last two seats.

“It wasn’t until a girl waiting to get off the plane next to us pointed them out that we realized.”

But it was them, and I couldn’t get my phone out fast enough.

“They were whisked away quickly, and we couldn’t believe we were so close to our beloved royals and breathing the same air!”

