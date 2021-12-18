The latest Meghan Markle news is that the BBC has been forced to ‘quietly shelve’ a new Amol Rajan royals podcast due to Princes and the Press’ outrage.

The latest Meghan Markle news is that the BBC has been forced to ‘quietly shelve’ a new Amol Rajan royals podcast due to backlash from the Princes and the press.

Following the backlash to The Princes and the Press, the BBC has been forced to halt production of a new royal family podcast.

The podcast was supposed to be a follow-up to the documentary, which famously left Prince William and Kate Middleton fuming over “unfounded claims.” It was to be hosted by controversial anchor Amol Rajan.

The allegations that William’s staff briefed against Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were broadcast in the two-part BBC Two documentary.

The Beeb quietly dropped the follow-up podcast after viewers complained that the documentary was “disrespectful to the Royal Family.”

