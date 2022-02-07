The latest news from Queen Elizabeth is that she decided ‘five years ago’ to make Camilla her consort when Charles becomes King.

It has been claimed that the Queen backed Prince Charles’ plan to crown Camilla as his queen FIVE years ago.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to Her Majesty yesterday as she celebrated her 70th year on the throne, with the Prince expressing his delight that his “darling wife” is set to become the next Queen.

Camilla will be given the title when Charles becomes King, it was announced on Saturday.

According to the Mail, the Queen gave Charles permission to change his coronation vows to include “Queen Camilla” up to five years ago.

According to reports, the Prince planned to name Camilla as his Queen in 2019.

“This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales’ mind for some time, but the timing had to be right,” the source told the paper.

They were jittery because they wanted it to be perfect.

“It’s been a done deal for a while, but the question has always been how to best carry it out.”

You won’t be able to please everyone.

Some people will still be unhappy, but the family believes it is the right thing to do.”

Charles and Camilla expressed their gratitude for the gesture after the Queen’s speech, saying they were “touched and honoured.”

Following a night in hospital last autumn, the Queen, who is 95 years old, was advised to perform light duties, and it is likely that she will continue to do so.

The Queen hosted her largest in-person public engagement since then over the weekend, welcoming members of the Sandringham community to her Norfolk home to commemorate the Jubilee.

She walked with a cane, but she appeared to be in good health, moved around freely, and seemed to enjoy meeting former Sandringham estate workers, charity volunteers, and Women’s Institute colleagues.

The Queen had returned to Windsor Castle by helicopter earlier, and she plans to attend a diplomatic reception there on March 2.

She will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14th, which will be held less than two weeks later.

“Her Majesty will also resume her normal duties of audiences, credentials, and privy council meetings, continuing to mix virtual and in-person events,” a source said.

The royal family, as well as the duke’s friends, colleagues, and representatives of organizations he supported, are expected to attend Philip’s thanksgiving service, but the Queen will take center stage.

Following the poignant image of the monarch sitting apart from other mourners during Philip’s funeral service due to Covid regulations, she will be surrounded by those…

