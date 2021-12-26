The latest news from Queen Elizabeth is that she will deliver an “emotional” Christmas speech in 2021, as boozers prepare to extend their hours in honor of the Platinum Jubilee.

THE Queen’s speech, which aired on Christmas Day, reflected on the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died in April this year at the age of 99.

In her Christmas Day message, the monarch spoke movingly about missing Prince Philip’s “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh.”

She praised his sense of humour in a deeply personal message, but also said she was “proud beyond words” of his accomplishments.

In other Royal-related news, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, pubs, clubs, and bars will be granted a two-hour licensing extension, allowing them to serve drinks until 1am.

Ministers hope that by taking this step, the hospitality industry will be able to recover from the effects of two years of pandemic restrictions.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 2 to 4, the government will hold a public hearing on extending licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Trooping the Colour, beacon lightings, a Thanksgiving Service, a concert, a Platinum Pageant, and nation-wide street parties are all part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Along with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Unboxed festival, as well as other events such as Coventry City of Culture and the BBC’s centenary, the Jubilee will form one of the three main pillars of landmark events taking place next year.

“The Queen embodies the spirit of public service,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

“Her Majesty has led us with the best of British values throughout her reign – steadfastness in the face of adversity, remarkable dignity, and a willingness to always put the country first.”

“The Platinum Jubilee is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to commemorate it in such a unique way, including by giving people a long Bank Holiday weekend and extending pub opening hours.”

“We’ve all had a difficult time in the last few years.”

I am confident that families, friends, and communities throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will want to come together to honor Her Majesty The Queen’s truly remarkable achievements.

“I would like to invite Sun on Sunday readers to join me in toasting Her Majesty The Queen in June – long may she reign over us.”

The Bank Holiday weekend will be four days long

