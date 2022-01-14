The latest Prince Andrew news is that his accuser is seeking ‘vindication’ over a ‘financial settlement,’ while the Queen is stripping him of his HRH title.

The latest news on Prince Andrew is that his accuser is seeking ‘vindication’ over a ‘financial settlement,’ while the Queen is stripping him of his HRH title.

After a US judge ruled that Virginia Giuffre’s allegation of sexual assault against him can be heard in a civil trial, one of Andrew’s few options is to try to reach an out-of-court settlement with her.

However, Ms Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, suggested that money alone would not satisfy his client, implying that she might want a day in court or some sort of admission or acknowledgement of her position from the Duke.

The lawyer did not rule out the possibility of his client agreeing to a settlement, but stated that there was “no suggestion of settlement discussions at this time.”

In the wake of the sex assault scandal, Andrew was stripped of all of his military honours by the Queen.

Buckingham Palace broke the shocking news this evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001, but Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and claims he has never met Ms Giuffre.

During his court battle with rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Prince Andrew could face five explosive claims, one of which is a photo of him and Virginia together.

Despite Andrew’s claim that he has never met his accuser, a photograph of the two appears to show them together.

The photo, which was taken in 2001 when Virginia was 17, appears to show the Duke standing alongside her, with Maxwell standing to the side.

It was allegedly taken in Maxwell’s London townhouse.

The three are smiling in the photo, which was allegedly taken by Epstein, with Andrew’s arm around Virginia’s waist.

Andrew claimed in his Newsnight interview that the photo could have been doctored, and he reiterated his claim that he never met Virginia.

He claimed he had no recollection of going upstairs in Maxwell’s home, and that the clothes he was wearing in the photograph were his “traveling clothes.”

Andrew also stated that he has never seen Epstein with a camera and dismissed the photograph as a “photograph of a photograph of a photograph.”

Since stepping down from royal duties two years ago, he has not attended a single military event and is expected to be “invisible” at Platinum Jubilee events.

Andrew has categorically denied all of the allegations.

Phil Dampier, a prominent commentator, also told Infosurhoy that he may pay off his accuser to spare Her Majesty any further embarrassment.

