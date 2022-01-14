The latest Prince Andrew news is that the Duke’s accuser is “not interested in a purely financial settlement,” as Queen STRIPS her son of HRH title.

The latest Prince Andrew news is that his accuser is “not interested in a purely financial settlement,” as Queen STRIPS the son of HRH title.

According to her lawyer, the Duke of York’s accuser wants to be “vindicated” by the legal process and is not motivated by a “purely financial settlement.”

After a US judge ruled that her allegation of sexual assault against him can be heard in a civil trial, Andrew’s only option is to try to reach an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

However, Ms Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, suggested that money alone would not satisfy his client, which could indicate that she wants her day in court or some sort of admission or acknowledgement of her position from the Duke.

“I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims,” Mr Boies said on BBC Newsnight.

I don’t believe she has a firm opinion on what should be done at this point, nor do I believe she could.

“However, I believe that what matters is that this resolution vindicates her and the claim she made.”

I don’t believe she’d be interested in a purely financial settlement.”

It comes as Andrew has had his military and HRH honours revoked by the Queen in the wake of his sex assault scandal.

Buckingham Palace broke the news this evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001, but Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and even claims he has never met Ms Giuffre.

