The latest Queen Elizabeth news is that in her Christmas speech, Her Majesty mentions Lilibet, but not Harry and Meghan.

Latest Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty mentions Lilibet in her Christmas speech, but not Harry and Meghan.

THE Queen’s Christmas Day speech reflected on the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip, but Her Majesty also mentioned Lilibet during the ’emotional’ speech.

Her Majesty, 95, acknowledged the births of August, Lucas, and Sienna, as well as the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter this year.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, and Meghan and Harry said in their Christmas card that she “made them a family.”

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have retired from royal duties and are now living in California, were not mentioned.

For the most up-to-date information on the royal family, visit our royal family live blog…

The lovely family photo was taken this summer at the couple’s California home.

The digital personal holiday card was sent to friends and family, according to reports.

After the Sussexes welcomed Lilibet into the world earlier this year, the world got its first glimpse of her in the form of a Christmas card photo.

Meghan and Harry also donated money to a number of charities, including Paid Leave For All and the Human First Coalition, in addition to the family photos.

The lovely family portrait was taken at the couple’s California home during the summer.

The digital personal holiday card was reportedly sent to friends and family.

After the Sussexes welcomed Lilibet into the world earlier this year, the Christmas card photo is the first time the world has seen her.

Meghan and Harry also donated money to a number of charities, including Paid Leave For All and the Human First Coalition, in addition to the family photos.

During the three-day summer festival, pubs, clubs, and bars will be given a two-hour licensing extension, allowing them to serve drinks until 1am.

Ministers hope that the move will help fuel a record-breaking weekend, boosting the hospitality industry as it recovers from two years of pandemic restrictions.

In early June, a four-day Bank Holiday weekend will be held to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 2 to 4, the government will hold a public meeting to discuss extending licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The adorable Christmas photo Meghan and Harry shared last week was quickly praised by royal fans.

They remarked on how much the young baby girl resembles Meghan as a child.

Meghan, 40, can be seen raising a giggling Lilibet – who was named after the Queen – into the air in a festive photo taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

One fan compared Meghan to a baby being held by her mother…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.