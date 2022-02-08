The Latest TikTok and Instagram Home Design Trend is Greek Chic.

The Latest Home Design Trend to Take Over TikTok and Instagram Is Greek Chic.

Beautiful, beautiful girls’ homes resemble the Parthenon.

Take a cue from the home design trends of 700-480 BC if you want to give your space a makeover.

The ancient greek aesthetic is starting to make its way around Instagram and TikTok, with colorful busts of Greek goddesses, Venus de Milo candles, and column side tables.

Perhaps the Hellenistic-inspired revival is being influenced by Gen Z’s required reading of The Odyssey in school or people discovering their inner god or goddess.

Regardless, we adore the ancient Greece design concept because it’s surprisingly cost-effective to implement.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you’ll need to transform your home or apartment into a Greek haven.

With these Pantheon bookends, you can give your books a Hellenistic makeover! We recommend including some Homer or Euripides texts to really nail the Greek aesthetic.

This Greek statue, which is also available in white, gold, and yellow, will add a splash of color to your bookshelf or sideboard.

This bust lamp will add to the ambiance of your reading nook or bedside table.

While matcha lattes were unlikely to exist in ancient Greece, you can use one of these Greek key coasters to serve yours.

These candles, which are modeled after the famous Venus de Milo, are absolutely stunning and will elevate any tablescape.

This side table is the epitome of Greek chic, and it will work well in either a neutral or eclectic color scheme.

Give your walls the ultimate Greek makeover by choosing from a variety of applications and finishes.

This wallpaper would look fantastic on a feature wall.

While this sculpture does not correspond to the time period of ancient Greece, it does capture the overall aesthetic of the Hellenistic revival.

The witty ice cream cone detail is one of our favorites.

With this glass table, you can bring some Greek motifs into your home!

Hang this metal Medusa fixture inside or out, but keep your gaze away from her.

We don’t want you or your visitors to turn to stone, do we?

Enhance the look…

