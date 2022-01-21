The leaked footage from ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ has fans wondering what happened to two of Sinnoh’s legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a collaboration between Game Freak and Nintendo, is one of the most eagerly anticipated Pokémon games in recent years, and fans won’t have to wait long.

However, leaks have surfaced online even before the Switch game’s official release.

And they’ve got fans wondering about two Legendary Sinnoh Pokémon’s new forms.

[Warning: Based on early leaks, this article contains spoilers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.]

Leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus surfaced more than a week before the game’s official release date, and fans have had a mixed reaction.

Although the gameplay appears to be promising, the Hisuian Pokémon revealed in the leaks has elicited mixed reactions, ranging from praise to outright bewilderment.

The details shared by CentroLeaks were covered by Kotaku, so you can go there to see what the Hisuian forms and evolutions look like.

Hisuian Typhlosion, for example, has already spawned a slew of memes.

The Hisuian forms of Palkia and Dialga, in particular, have been panned.

Although the leaked Hisiuan forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus contain some intriguing evolutions, fans are unanimous in their dislike for Palkia and Dialga.

And the vast majority of them are unhappy with their new appearance.

Palkia’s new form puts the Sinnoh Legendary on all fours, resembling a centaur.

Dialga’s Hisuian variant isn’t bipedal.

Its legs, neck, and tail, on the other hand, are significantly altered.

Fans were quick to criticize the two Hisuian forms in a Reddit thread about the leaks.

Many joked about their appearances and called them “ugly.”

Some people questioned whether the change was for a good reason.

Both Pokémon now resemble Arceus as a result of the alterations.

Fans wondered why it would fuse with Palkia and Dialga because Arceus created them.

“I get the lore reasons for Kyurem and Necrozma,” one Redditor wondered, “but why would Arceus fuse with his own creations?”

Another person suggested that the gameplay of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which aims to capture the history of the Hisui region before it became Sinnoh, might be able to answer this question.

“If that’s the case, I’ll forgive these heinous designs right away,” one commenter said in response to their…

