The Leaked Original Title of Jamie Lynn Spears’ Book Steal a Line From Britney Spears’ Hit

The Leaked Original Title of Jamie Lynn Spears’ Book Steal a Line From Britney Spears’ Smash Hit

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, landed a book deal before the pop star to tell her side of the family’s story.

In a January interview with ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on Good Morning America, the 30-year-old younger sister discussed her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.

The book’s original title, however, was inspired by a line from one of Britney Spears’ hit singles.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ book description makes no reference to her sister, Britney Spears.

Things I Should Have Said is Jamie Lynn’s story, and she defended her right to tell it on GMA.

In the ABC interview, she said, “It was really important to me, first and foremost, to honor my voice.”

“How else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves if I don’t do it?”

EXCLUSIVE: @jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, @britneyspears, the resources she'd need to end her conservatorship.

When compared to her sister Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears is older.

Lynne and James Parnell Spears, Jamie Lynn’s and Britney’s parents, are the same.

They were both child stars who grew up in the limelight.

Jamie Lynn Spears was 17 and pregnant when a court granted her conservatorship over Britney Spears in 2008.

In her book, she discusses her life in All That and Zoey 101, followed by Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

The book doesn’t appear to be about her sister, Britney, according to the description.

The original leaked title, on the other hand, had a Britney vibe to it.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ publisher, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, announced the title of the upcoming book as I Must Confess on their website on July 9, 2021.

The title is a reference to Britney’s hit debut single “Baby One More Time,” which she released in 1998. However, the publisher quickly backed down after the backlash.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Full Statement on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship on Instagram

“We are deeply disappointed that inaccurate and incomplete information about Jamie’s book has leaked into the public domain, especially at this delicate time for Jamie…

