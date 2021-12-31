The least popular baby names for 2021 have been revealed.

The least popular baby names in 2021 have been revealed.

According to a study, the name ROGER is on the verge of extinction as a surname.

The names Roger Moore, the 007 actor, and Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis ace, are rarely given to newborns these days.

Piers (as in Piers Morgan), Clifford, Daryl, Dwayne, Dwight, Elliot, Hubert, Leslie, Maurice, Norman, Royston, and Vernon are among the 14 most endangered characters, according to researchers.

According to the research, Bertha, Gertrude, Maud, and Phyllis are also living on borrowed time.

If current trends continue, Barbara, Doris, Glenda Kerry, Marjorie, Muriel, Pauline, Tina, and Tonya may join them.

After checking name records for newborns in 2021, parenting site BabyCentre UK identified the current 14 most unpopular names for boys and girls.

For the fifth year in a row, Muhammad was the most popular boy’s name.

For the second year in a row, Noah and Oliver remained in second and third place respectively.

Following England’s Euro 2016 football victory, Harry moved up three places to eighth.

Jesse (Lingard), Jack (Grealish), and Luke (Shaw) all made it into the top 100.

Olivia overtook Sophia to take first place in the girls category, with Lily coming in third.

Rosie was the only girl’s name in the top ten that didn’t end in an ‘A.’

