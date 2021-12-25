‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Now Allows Players to Kill Cuccos With One Fiery Trick

Since the introduction of Cuccos (chickens) in The Legend of Zelda series, Nintendo has included a hilarious feature.

If Link attacks a Cucco enough times in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, it summons backup.

Link is divebombed by an indestructible swarm of Cuccos known as the “Cucco’s Revenge Squad,” causing him to lose a surprising amount of health.

The game Breath of the Wild featured the invincible creatures.

However, BOTW fans soon discovered that with one specific trick, they could finally kill a Cucco in The Legend of Zelda game.

Nintendo, as is customary in BOTW, used Cuccos to their advantage.

They did, however, make a mistake, which fans took advantage of.

While Link cannot kill a Cucco with conventional weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there was one location in the game that seemed to be able to destroy anything.

The Gorons live around Death Mountain to the northeast of Hyrule Castle.

The volcanic peak is being stalked by Vah Rudania.

The lava pools, of course, are a danger to Link, and anything that falls into them is instantly consumed.

Curios fans wondered if Cuccos were truly indestructible when confronted with the lava of Death Mountain.

YouTube channels like Dorkly documented Tolkienian quests to bring a Legend of ZeldaCucco to the Death Mountain fires within the first few months.

If Link loses the bird due to Bokoblin or Yiga Clan attacks, it may despawn, forcing Link to restart.

Players could almost hear Elrond shouting, “Cast it into the fire! Destroy it!” when they arrived at Death Mountain with the Cucco.

In Ocarina of Time, Phantom Hourglass, and several other games, the chicken menace was unstoppable.

Before Breath of the Wild, Link was able to kill a Cucco in one of the Legend of Zelda games.

On Koholint Island, Link acquires several items, including Magic Powder and the Fire Rod, in the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

A Legend of Zelda Cucco can be defeated using these two items.

They take damage and then fade away, just like the other enemies in the game.

This was removed from the Nintendo Switch version of Link’s Awakening, however.

Some BOTW players, on the other hand, found an even better use for the birds.

While Nintendo may not have foreseen players hauling Cuccos to Death Mountain, they did foresee one thing.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, some players wanted to use Cuccos as weapons, while others wanted to use them as weapons.

When there is a…

