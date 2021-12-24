The ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Duet Between David Bowie and Bing Crosby Almost Didn’t Happen: ‘Take the Lipstick off and Take the Earring Out’

During the Christmas season of 1977, the world tuned in to watch Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, unaware that they were about to witness the most bizarre collaboration in music history.

Bing Crosby, the king of the crooners, best known for “White Christmas,” and David Bowie, the king of glam rock, best known for his Ziggy Stardust alter ego and songs like “Queen B****,” collaborated on this song.

Even if they tried, they couldn’t have chosen two more dissimilar people in show business.

Not to mention the age difference between Bowie, 30, and Crosby, 73.

For Crosby’s TV special, the entertainers performed a duet of “Peace on EarthLittle Drummer Boy,” which included a corny skit.

It went on to become a Christmas classic after being released as a single.

However, the collaboration was nearly canceled due to Bowie’s lack of motivation.

In September of this year,

Harry, Mary, and Nathaniel Crosby, Bing Crosby’s teenaged children, were on set when their father and David Bowie taped their duet of “Peace on EarthLittle Drummer Boy” for Crosby’s TV special on November 11, 1977.

Bowie arrived, and Mary saw him.

“The doors opened, and David and his wife walked in,” she told Billboard.

“They were both dressed in full-length mink coats, matching full makeup, and bright red hair.”

“Oh my god,” we exclaimed.

“It almost didn’t happen,” Nathaniel said.

I believe the producers told him to remove the lipstick and earring.

The contrast was mind-blowing.”

They first noticed the awkwardness between the singers.

When they began rehearsing, however, they underwent a transformation.

After all, Bowie and Crosby weren’t that dissimilar.

“They sat at the piano,” Mary continued, “and David was nervous.”

“Dad recognized David’s talent, and David recognized Dad’s talent.

Then magic happened because you could see them both relax.”

The collaboration was almost canceled because Bowie couldn’t think of a reason to do it other than to honor his mother and promote his new album.

After seeing a Stanley Kubrick film while high, David Bowie wrote a hit song.

Not only did the producers tell Bowie to remove his lipstick and earring, but the TV special almost didn’t happen.

The singer from “Life On Mars” refused to perform “Little Drummer Boy…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.