The Logans and the Forresters are at odds this week on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

The Logans and the Forresters have always been at odds on The Bold and the Beautiful.

This week, however, their feud erupted into a full-fledged brawl.

Steffy went after Hope, then set her sights on Brooke.

Brooke, on the other hand, is perplexed as to how she got off the wagon, and she’s clinging to Ridge by a thread.

(God love her, she still can’t seem to get rid of Deacon — how many times have we seen a flashback to that kiss?) Meanwhile, Sheila Carter is giggling as her chaos rips through Los Angeles.

You have to hand it to Sheila, though: she’s unwavering in her desire for constant violence.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are split on how they feel about Steffy reenacting scenes from The Parent Trap at her advanced age, but Soaps.com adores her.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood deserves a shout-out for playing her character to the nth degree of evil.

Steffy and Sheila have such a strained relationship.

Maybe it’s because they’re so similar.

According to the outlet, “Taylor imagines a part of her feels caught between her daughter and Ridge.”

The show aired 13 episodes.

“Steffy has had it with Brooke and asks Taylor, “Don’t you want to get back at Brooke?” She declares a war between the Logans and the Forresters.

“The Forresters are going to be victorious.”

Taylor sighs, and Steffy pulls her into a hug.”

Meanwhile, according to SoapHub, the Jan.

Ridge tried desperately to protect his wife from his daughter in episode 14 of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy, on the other hand, was adamantly opposed.

After all, as co-CEO of Forrester Creations, she needs to know when Stepmommy Dearest is taking “personal time,” and if Brooke is fired as a result of Steffy’s actions, well, that’s too bad.

Ridge is torn when Steffy and Thomas reveal their theory about why Brooke relapsed on today’s (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.comaHSDYsnGaG

When it comes to Dear Old Brooke, all Steffy has needed is an excuse.

Dear Old Brooke is giving it to… thanks to her lapse in sobriety.

