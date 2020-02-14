The Long Wait Is Over: The Good Fight Season 4 Has a Premiere Date

Mark your calendars and break out your brooches, Diane Lockhart is coming back into our lives this April.

CBS All Access revealed the fourth season premiere date for The Good Fight season four and it’s coming at you a little later than usual on Thursday, April 9. The new season will be 10 episodes, like season three and season one before it.

The new season features Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart in a very different landscape following the loss of the firm’s biggest client, Chumhum, and the tarnishing of their founding partner’s name. Now, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart have been absorbed by STR Laurie, a multi-national firm. The fine lawyers at the center of The Good Fight now find all of their decisions second-guessed by superiors. Hello, micro-management! Can Diane and Co. survive the lack of independence?

In addition to Baranski, who somehow has yet to be nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show, The Good Fight also stars Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Michael Sheen and Rose Leslie has left the show. John Larroquette and The Good Wife veteran Zach Grenier have joined the fourth season. Hugh Dancy will appear in a recurring role.

First photos from the new season feature guest star Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning. He was nominated for five Emmys for playing the role on CBS’s The Good Wife opposite Baranski and Julianna Margulies. Past guest stars on The Good Fight include Tituss Burgess, Jane Lynch, Mike Colter, Megan Hilty, Mamie Gummer, Gary Cole, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Najimy and Cheryl Hines.

The Good Fight season four premieres Thursday, April 9 with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.