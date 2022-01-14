The Loose Fit of This “Must-Have” Turtleneck Sweater

Sweaters are our best friends when it comes to winter wardrobe essentials.

The oversized knit is one of our favorite styles, and there are so many versions on the market geared toward a variety of fashionistas.

But just because these garments are roomy and comfortable doesn’t mean they’re without flaws.

In some cases, these pieces end up looking extremely boxy and unflattering.

If you’re looking for a loose-fitting sweater that won’t make you look too square, we may have found it! Amazon customers rave about the fit of this KIRUNDO turtleneck, calling it a “must-have.”

Prices for the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Long Sleeve Loose Ribbed Sweater start at just (dollar)12, and are subject to change.

The ribbed hem, which helps to cuff the piece and add shape to your figure, is our favorite feature of this sweater.

Although this is a relaxed silhouette, it streamlines the fit.

It even has the same ribbed wrist cuffs and oversized turtleneck!

While this sweater comes in a variety of styles, our favorite is the striped, color-block version! This style features a solid portion covered in one color, with thinner stripes in the same color toward the bottom.

The combination is eye-catching but not too garish, making it appropriate for everyday wear.

Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Long Sleeve Loose Ribbed Sweater by KIRUNDO 2020

Prices start at just (dollar)12 on Amazon for the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Long Sleeve Loose Ribbed Sweater! Please note that prices are accurate as of January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon, of course, has all of Us covered — and there are other prints available as well.

Customers unanimously agree that the fit is the standout feature here, regardless of which they ordered.

It’s difficult to find a comfortable garment that’s also figure-flattering.

