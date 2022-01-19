The Lord of the Rings Series is renamed ‘The Rings of Power.’

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Receives a New Title: ‘The Rings of Power’

The title of Amazon’s TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings has been revealed.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be the title of the Prime Video original series, which foreshadows the forging of the titular rings and the ensuing drama.

“We imagine this title on the spine of a book alongside JRR Tolkien’s other classics.”

The Forging of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the Epic Tale of Nmenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men are all part of The Rings of Power, according to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

“Up until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen – but there were many before that… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The news was announced in a lavish video that included a voice-over reading Tolkien’s epigraph from The Lord of the Rings:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings beneath the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their stone halls, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, and One for the Dark Lord on his dark throneIn the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it explores Middle-earth’s fabled Second Age.

The cast of Season 1 includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Mega

The title was revealed six months after Prime Video released the first official look at the show and nine months before its September 2nd premiere.

