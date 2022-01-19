The Lord of the Rings Series on Prime Video Has a Name at Long Last

The new Lord of the Rings series, which premieres Sept. 18, has been given a name by Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the title of Prime Video’s new multiseason drama, and it may ring a bell for J R R Tolkien fans, as it foreshadows an epic story that welds the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings.

The series, which is produced by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and premieres in September, is directed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

2, according to the series description, “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”

The epic drama “follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth,” according to the press release.

“From the misty depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Nmenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will live on long after they are gone,” continues the description.

In a statement, Payne and McKay said, “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book alongside JRR Tolkien’s other classics.”

“The Forging of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the Epic Tale of Nmenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men” are all featured in “The Rings of Power.”

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but there were many before there was one… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all,” they continued.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on Friday, September 14th.

2, on Prime Video, with new episodes released on a weekly basis.

