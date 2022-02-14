The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions!

Super Bowl LVI is won by the Los Angeles Rams!

With their backs against the wall late in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Rams battled down the field, scoring a 1-yard touchdown on a 15-play, 79-yard drive to take a 23-20 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals and win Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams became only the second team in NFL history to win a Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium, overcoming two Matthew Stafford interceptions and a controversial Bengals touchdown just before halftime.

After defeating the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999, Los Angeles won the second Super Bowl in franchise history at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford, who completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and two interceptions, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who caught eight passes for 92 yards and two of the three touchdowns, led the Rams.

The third went to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who left the game in the second quarter with a non-contact knee injury and did not return.

CBS Sports originally published this story.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI!