The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 game.

The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI in 2022, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

The Rams won the game 23-20 after a back-and-forth contest.

Odell Beckham Jr., the team’s first touchdown scorer, left the field early due to a knee injury.

The Rams eventually won the Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m so proud of this team, there are so many guys on our team who deserve it,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game to NBC reporters.

“Every single day, we collaborate.”

Fans got to see Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre perform before the second half.

During a star-studded halftime show, Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar sing a melody of their combined greatest hits.

Jhené Aiko sang “America the Beautiful” at the end of the game, while Mickey Guyton sang the national anthem.

“Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in my own backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre, 56, said in a statement released in September 2021.

“I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event.”

Both quarterbacks, Stafford, 34, of the Rams, and Joe Burrow, of the Bengals, were competing for the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in Super Bowl LVI.

(Stafford was previously with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.)

After a successful college career, the Bengals selected Burrow in the 2020 draft.)

The Bengals are playing in Super Bowl LVI for the first time since 1988.

Meanwhile, the Rams last played in the Super Bowl in February 2019, losing 13–3 to Tom Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots.

Both quarterbacks were under a lot of pressure heading into their first NFL championship game on Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Win, Beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Game