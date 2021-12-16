‘The Lost City’: First Looks at Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s New Film Tease Brad Pitt’s Cameo

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are about to embark on a roller coaster ride.

The Lost City, the duo’s upcoming adventure film, has gotten its first look thanks to Paramount Pictures.

Bullock, dressed in a sparkly purple ensemble, stands in front of a waterfall with a more casually dressed Tatum.

Another photo shows the duo sprinting away from a burning car alongside Brad Pitt, who is rumored to be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

Daniel Radcliffe is seen standing on a boat in the third and final photo, with Bullock and Tatum behind him.

Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance-adventure author who’s spent her career writing about exotic locations, is played by Bullock.

Tatum plays Alan, the novel’s cover model, who tries to live up to the book’s hero character, Dash.

Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who wants to find the treasure featured in her latest novel while the two are promoting her latest book.

While they’re both thrown into an epic jungle adventure, Alan sets out to save the author.

While fans will be excited to see Bullock and Tatum on screen together in The Lost City, the actress will not appear in her co-star’s next film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The upcoming HBO Max film stars Tatum as a stripper in the third installment of the Magic Mike franchise.

At the premiere of her other film, The Unforgivable, Bullock joked to ET’s Kevin Frazier, “He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world renowned.”

“I’m not sure if I want to do it and divert attention.”

Channing needs that moment, and if I walk on stage, you know what’s going to happen: all eyes are going to be on me. It’ll be all about mama.”

“Not really,” she continued, “but in my world, that’s exactly what would happen.”

“All eyes would simply shift away from Channing and toward me, where they would remain.”

On March 25, The Lost City will be released.

