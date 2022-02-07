The ‘Love and Power Tour’ has been announced by Halsey.

Halsey is resuming her tour.

The Love and Power Tour was announced by the singer-songwriter in January.

31st, and tickets went on sale to the general public on February 1st.

a.

The rest of Halsey’s Manic World Tour was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so this will be his first tour since then.

January 1st,

Halsey announced on March 31 that her Love and Power Tour will kick off in May.

The tour will be held in outdoor venues with multiple opening acts.

Three of the tour dates are already scheduled as part of music festivals.

For the first half of the Love and Power Tour, Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will perform as openers.

Wolf Alice will only make an appearance on one tour date.

For the second half of the tour, The Maras and Abby Roberts will serve as openers.

“It’s been far too long, and i couldn’t be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this Friday,” Halsey announced on Twitter.

The love and power tour is coming this summer, and tickets go on sale this Friday https:t.cogfDQn6nPv2pic.twitter.comyhUYlZ0Bu0https:t.cogfDQn6nPv2https:t.cogfDQn6nPv2https:t.cogfDQn6nPv2https:t.cogfDQn6nPv2http

‘The More I Hate Myself, the Better the Lyrics Get,’ says Halsey of their songwriting process.

The Love and Power Tour begins in May and runs through July.

It will take place in 22 cities across the United States and Canada.

The following are the Love and Power Tour’s official tour dates:

I’m going insane rn I can’t wait pic.twitter.comEsm75DIcNp I’m going insane rn I can’t wait pic.twitter.comEsm75DIcNp

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was Halsey’s debut album, released in August 2021.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced the album, and Halsey was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2022.

Halsey expressed their excitement for the Love and Power Tour on Twitter shortly after it was announced.

“I haven’t done a US tour since 2017-2018, so this is a dream come true for me.”

I was 23 when I last performed for you all here at home, and I was sad, and life seemed so different.

I’m excited to show you how much I’ve grown and the monster I’ve become…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0 — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022